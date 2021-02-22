Air Arabia Egypt to launch direct flights to Muscat

Budget carrier Air Arabia Egypt has announced that it will launch a twice-weekly service between Cairo and Muscat, starting March 11, 2021.

E5 753 will depart Cairo every Monday and Thursday at 12.55 pm and arrive in Muscat at 6.35 pm.

The return flight, E5 754, will depart from Muscat at 7.25 pm and arrive in Cairo by 10.05 pm.

The flights will be operated using an Airbus A320 and booking for them has already commenced on Air Arabia’s website.

Air Arabia also recently announced that it would resume direct flights between Sharjah and Luxor, starting February 23, 2021.