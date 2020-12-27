AIDA cancels New Year’s Eve cruises due to IT problems

HAMBURG: German shipping company AIDA Cruises has cancelled the planned New Year’s Eve cruises on its ships Aida Perla and Aida Mardue to IT problems.

The IT problems hindered communication with the arriving guests and were the cause of the travel cancellations, but the ship’s operation was secured, an AIDA spokesman said on request on Saturday.

The guests on the cancelled trips should be reimbursed for the price they paid and they would receive an additional cruise credit, it said.

Several media had previously reported on the cancellation of the trips.

The mass-circulation Bild newspaper had also reported a possible hacker attack as the cause of the IT problems. The spokesman gave no information on Saturday about the exact cause of the IT problems or a possible hacker attack.

The ships’ current trips should be ended according to plan in La Palma and Gran Canaria. Aida Perla guests should disembark on Saturday, the Aida Mar guests on Sunday.

Earlier, AIDA Cruises had announced that all scheduled cruises between October 31 and November 30, 2020 were cancelled.

The announcement comes after Germany implemented far-reaching measures to contain the COVID-19 infection and as a result, passed further restrictions on public life and travel.

The partial lockdown in Germany will start from November 2, until the end of the month. — dpa

