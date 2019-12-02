Ahlibank’s Wafra mega prize ‘Salary for Life’ to be announced soon

MUSCAT: Ahlibank, one of the fastest growing banks in the Sultanate will be announcing its Mega Prize under the Wafra Scheme in the month of December. This mega prize entitles the account holders to win a huge sum of RO 250,000 and two prizes worth RO 50,000. This is an initiative from the Bank to encourage the savings culture amongst the customers and reward them for their association with the Bank.

Under this Wafra Mega Prize Scheme, the winner will be paid RO 1,000 for more than 20 years or for 250 months, titled as the ‘Salary for Life’. This will enable the winner to take care of the financial commitments and improve his or her living standards.

To be eligible to win this award, the account holder will require to maintain a quarterly average balance of RO 1,000. To win the other two prizes of RO 50,000, the account holder needs to maintain an average balance of RO 1,000. Also, there are a wide range of other prizes under this scheme; Weekly, Monthly, Special Occasions, Half Yearly and End of Year Prizes.

“The Wafra Prize Scheme is designed to provide more value to our customers,” said Hana al Hinai, DGM Retail Banking, Ahlibank. “It’s a rewarding experience to see the winning faces and offer our customers with the innovative and value-added services. These prizes have helped many people to fulfil their dreams and save money. We want to ensure that our customers feel valued with their partnership with the Bank.”

Ahlibank offers a plethora of financial services and strives to offer a personalised service to all its account holders. The range of innovative and world-class product portfolio has enabled the Bank to remain at the top of the game. These schemes that have garnered good response over the years is a testimony of the Bank’s commitment to offer the best in banking services.

Related