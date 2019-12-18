Ahli Sidab win HM Youth Cup 2018

Muscat, Dec 18 – Ahli Sidab ended the domination of Seeb to lift the His Majesty’s Youth Cup for the year 2018 on Wednesday. The home team claimed the coveted title for first time in history after a successful year in all group and individual sports. The Ministry of Sports Affairs honoured the top 10 winner clubs during a ceremony held at the Crown Plaza Hotel under the auspices of Dr Rasheed bin al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of Tender Board, in presence of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, dignitaries and officials.

Twelve-time winners Seeb Club were positioned second while Al Nasr Club came in third, improving from the fifth spot last year. One point only was the difference between winners Ahli Sidab, who got 21 points and runners-up Seeb who received 20 points in the final evaluation. Salalah jumped to the fourth spot from the eighth position last year. Ibri Club climbed five spots in this edition as they came in fifth place this year from the 10th position in the previous edition. Al Bashayer Club claimed sixth place award while Suhar received the seventh position prize. Nizwa won seventh place and Qurayat were dropped to ninth place this time as they were in the third position last year. Saham Club finished 10th.

30 CLUBS TAKE PART

This edition of the Youth Cup witnessed the participation of 30 clubs for first time including Oman Club, Bausher, Seeb, Qurayat, Al Ittifaq, Al Nasr, Ahli Sidab, Salalah, Sohar, Dhofar, Saham, Al Suwaiq, Al Rustaq, Al Khabourah, Al Salam, Bahla, Al Shabab, Nizwa, Al Bashayer, Samayil, Sur, Fanja, Al Oruba, Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Masirah, Yanqul, Khasab, Ibri, Bukha and Al Wusta.

RESULT OF HARD WORK

The chairman of Ahli Sidab said the achievement was a result of the hard work from players, administration, technical staff, board members and youth committees. “We did not expect to become the winner but our expectations were to be among top three places as the competitions were very tight between the teams. With clear vision and good plan, we were able to clinch the coveted title,” Dr Marwan al Juma said.

“Besides to the football team, we have hockey, basketball, handball, swimming, athletics, table tennis and other individual sports. Also, we are giving more focus on the youth activities and the club have talented members in different fields,” the Ahli Sidab chief concluded. The evaluation process for the HM Youth Cup covered many aspects including the participation in the individual and group sports along with the presence in the national team. Points were given on the club’s participation in the external tournaments, club players’ participation in the national teams activities along with youth and domestic activities organised by federations, committees and the ministry.