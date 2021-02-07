Ahli Sidab strengthen top spot with win

MUSCAT, FEB 7

Ahli Sidab established firmly on top of Group 2 after a resounding 5-0 win over Muscat in the preliminary round of His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship late on Saturday.

At the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat conceded the match in the third quarter as there was no substitute available for their injured goalkeeper.

Former winners Ahli Sidab now have nine points as they won their third straight match in the group.

Ahli Sidab started finding goals in the second quarter.

Indian recruit Mohan put them in front in the 18th minute from a penalty corner. Star player Rashad al Fazari (21st minute) and Aseel Ammar (23rd minute) consolidated the advantage to 3-0 in the second quarter.

After the break, Sanad al Fazari found the target in the 34th minute from a penalty corner. Ali al Zadjali repeated the same four minutes later to make the score 5-0 for Ahli Sidab.

SALALAH POST FIRST WIN

At the Al Saada Sports Complex, Salalah came back strong to claim a 4-1 triumph after conceding an early goal to Al Ittihad in a Group 2 match on Saturday.

Loay Munther struck in the 11th minute to put Al Ittihad ahead 1-0.

Salalah regrouped well in the second quarter and Omar Salim netted the equaliser in the 18th minute.

After the break, Saleh Rasem put Salalah in lead with a stunning goal in the 40th minute.

While Al Ittihad were all out in attack to find an equaliser, Salalah utilised the counter-attacks to threaten Ittihad goal-mouth.

Husain Hatem struck a double blow on Al Ittihad in 51st and 59th minutes with two brilliant shots which ended their hopes of a comeback in the match as Salalah ended with a 4-1 margin.

The first win opened points for Salalah, who now have three points from three matches. They are third in the group behind Dhofar and Al Nasr, who have nine and six points respectively from three matches in Group 2. Al Ittihad are at the bottom with three defeats.

Anuroop Athiparambath