Ahli Sidab lift 12th HM Cup hockey title

Ahli Sidab outclassed a disjointed Bausher 3-0 in the final of the 50th edition of the HM Cup Hockey Championship at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Monday. With the well-deserved victory, Sidab clinched their 12th His Majesty’s Cup title and went one up over their 2020 performance, which saw them suffer a disappointing final defeat to Al Nasr in the 49th edition. HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, graced the occasion of the grand final as the chief guest. Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Dr Abdullah bin Nassir al Harrasi, Minister of Information, presided over the post-match presentation ceremony in the presence of Rashad bin Ahmed al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Sports and youth, and Oman Hockey Association (OHA) Chairman Talib al Wahaibi.