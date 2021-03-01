Ahli Sidab clinch record 12th HM Cup title

Muscat, March 1 –

Ahli Sidab cemented their status as one of the powerhouses of Oman hockey as they outclassed a disjointed Bausher 3-0 in the final of the 50th edition of the HM Cup hockey championship at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, on Monday.

With the well deserved victory, Sidab clinched their 12th His Majesty’s Cup title and went one up over their 2020 performance, which saw them suffer a disappointing final defeat to Al Nasr in the 49th edition.

Goals from Indian import Affan Yusuf and Aseel bin Ammar al Maini in the second period of the match and Ahmed al Balushi’s final blow with the third goal in the last period wrapped up the game.

HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, graced the occasion of the grand final as the chief guest. Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, presided over the post-match presentation ceremony in the presence of Rashad bin Ahmed al Hinai, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Sports and Youth and Oman Hockey Association (OHA) chairman Talib al Wahaibi.

SIDAB OFF TO SLOW START

In the first period, Ahli Sidab attempted to open their account as Ashraf al Nasri made some penetrative manoeuvres. However, the Bausher defence thwarted his moves on a couple of occasions.

Bausher’s Sukhjeet Singh did get his way through the Sidab defenders but the final move eluded him as both teams went into the break at 0-0.

Affan Yusuf gave Sidab the much needed opening goal in the 22nd minute converting a penalty corner after a push from Ashraf al Nasri.

A minute later, Aseel bin Ammar al Maini sounded the board with a fine goal dribbling past a packed Bausher defence to consolidate Sidab’s position.

Bausher were really up against it from that point on as Sidab’s attacking players assumed a menacing posture.

In the third period, Sidab had another opportunity to convert a penalty corner and go 3-0 up but Bausher goalkeeper Amjad al Hasni denied them.

In the closing minutes of the match, Ahmed al Balushi pretty much sealed the game with a well-timed goal past Bausher custodian Amjad al Hasni through a short pass inside the D.

SEEB CLAIM THIRD PLACE

In the third place match, 11-time champions Seeb outplayed Sohar 4-1 as they settled for the third place in the prestigious event.

Seeb had lost to Ahli Sidab in the semifinal after a high-scoring 6-3 thriller that went in favour of the latter while Sohar had bowed out of contention for the final after a last four 1-0 defeat to Bausher.

Haridev Pushparaj