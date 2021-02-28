Ahli Sidab, Bausher to lock horns for HM Cup honours

Muscat, Feb 28 –

Indian import Sukhjeet Singh’s 40th minute goal helped Bausher edge past Sohar 1-0 in the second semifinal of the 50th edition of the HM Cup hockey championship and book a mouth-watering summit clash with Ahli Sidab on Monday.

It was a close ball play inside the D that saw Ameer al Mashari passing the ball to Sukhjeet, who slotted the ball home to give Bausher what turned out to be the match-winning goal.

Sohar squandered a golden opportunity to level scores and keep the match competitive after their captain Sameer al Shibli failed to convert a penalty stroke, which was parried by Bausher goalkeeper Amjad al Hasni couple of minutes later.

The Bausher custodian was later presented the player of the match award for his match-turning save.

AHLI SIDAB WIN BIG

Earlier, Ahli Sidab produced a scintillating effort to thump Seeb 6-3 riding on a treble from Aseel Ammar al Muaini and a brace from Yusuf Afan.

Afan got Sidab off to a cracker of a start slamming two goals in a space of three minutes as the Seeb defence was in complete disarray.

Thereafter, Seeb worked their way to challenge the Sidab defence to restore parity over the next ten minutes or so.

The efforts bore fruit as Mohammad Atiq (13th) and Fahad Hasan al Lawati (15th) drew level for the 11-time champions.

However, Aseel Ammar al Muaini took the star turn for the rest of the match for Sidab with match-winning goals that changed the course of the game.

Aseel’s first goal came in the 18th minute while his second came in the 33rd which gave Sidab a two goal cushion at 4-2.

When Ali Salim al Zadjali converted Ahli Sidab’s penalty corner in the 38th minute, Sidab took a decisive 5-2 lead.

Although, Mubasher Ali converted a penalty stroke for Seeb to reduce the deficit, Aseel’s 51st minute goal wrapped up a convincing 6-3 win for Sidab.

Haridev Pushparaj