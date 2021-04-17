Ahli Islamic holds first Qitaf quarterly draw

MUSCAT: Encouraging individuals to chase their dreams by saving more to win more, ahli islamic has announced one lucky winner of its first quarterly draw under the bank’s Sharia compliant 2021 Qitaf programme.

The ahli islamic accountholder walked away with a generous prize money of RO 100,000. The draw was held by Al Wisal FM live stream.

Yousuf bin Salim al Rawahi, Deputy General Manager and Head of ahli islamic said, “Qitaf reflects our efforts towards providing unique savings opportunities that suit the needs of our customers, and instill a culture of savings among them.

The Sharia compliant prize draw scheme rewards their commitment through quarterly, monthly, weekly and special event draws.

As a progressive step in this direction, the bank has added new categories in its new 2021 Qitaf programme, to provide maximised chances of winning for its customers.

Ahli islamic will continue to offer innovative and attractive programmes to reward its customers, while encouraging them to adopt positive financial practices to achieve their goals in the long-term.”

Qitaf prize scheme not only supports and encourages a culture of savings among the people of the Sultanate, but also helps them to invest their capital in profitable assets, in accordance to the bank’s criteria that is based on the Islamic Mudaraba principles.

Al Rawahi further added, “ahli islamic is on a consistent path of growth, delivering an innovative portfolio of products and services, that meet the needs of its customers and benefits them in multiple ways — providing them a financially sound living, securing their future, and enabling their aspirations.

On behalf of ahli islamic, I would like to congratulate the lucky winner of the first quarterly Qitaf draw, Abdul Wahid al Murshidi. We hope this prize will help him achieve his dreams. We also invite our customers to continue saving to have greater opportunities to win.”