Ahli Bank inaugurates branch at Mall of Muscat

MUSCAT: Leading financial institution Ahli Bank has opened a new branch at the Mall of Muscat in Mabellah to cater to its growing customer base. With this opening, the bank now has total of 27 branches in the Sultanate.

Shaikh Ibrahim bin Yahya al Rawahi, Wali of Wilayat Seeb inaugurated the new branch in the presence of members of the bank’s senior management, branch and departments managers, as well as a group of customers.

The opening of the Mall of Muscat branch reflects the bank’s strategy to strengthen its on-ground presence and services outreach across the Sultanate, while also offering a wide array of banking services, so that customers can conveniently combine banking with shopping and leisure activities.

Similar to all Ahli Bank’s existing branches, this new branch will provide the full range of Ahli Bank’s retail and commercial banking services to customers.

Commenting on the new branch opening, Muneer al Balushi, AGM — Head of Retail Distribution from Ahli Bank, said: “We are constantly looking for ways to ensure we provide our customers with convenient access to high-quality products and services through our presence at strategic locations throughout the Sultanate. This latest branch opening is in line with these efforts, our growth strategy and customer-centric approach.”

