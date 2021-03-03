AHF chief appreciates Naqvi’s contribution to game

MUSCAT, MARCH 3 – Asian Hockey Federation CEO Tayyab Ikram, who was in town to attend the semifinals and final of His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship recently, was received by SAS Naqvi, former Oman national hockey coach of Oman, at his sports museum.

Ikram, who is also the member of International Hockey Federation (FIH) Executive Committee and International Olympic Committee, appreciated the rare collection of hockey and Olympic records of Oman.

Ikram was accompanied by top hockey officials including Mohamed Shambeh al Raisi, former member of FIH, AHF and treasurer of Oman Hockey Association, Abdul Rahman al Raisi, former national hockey coach of Oman and international hockey umpire and Shakir Munir, goalkeeping coach and technical advisor of OHA.

Naqvi, a former technical advisor of Oman Olympic Committee, presented a memento to the AHF CEO. Golaf Rehman, the museum curator, was present.

Ikram acknowledged Naqvi’s contribution to the game and sports in general.

“You have given so much to hockey and sports. Your roadmap will give the most important legacy for us and the future generation,” the AHF chief wrote in the visitor’s diary at the Naqvi museum.

Naqvi, a recipient of the lifetime contribution award from IHF and AHF in 2016, thanked top AHF official for his visit to the museum.

Ikram was also the star presence for the opening of the museum in 2018.

Naqvi also had received the AHF special award for contribution to Oman hockey during the Asian Champions Trophy held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat in 2018.