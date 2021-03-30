Agriculture Ministry signs agreement to finance mobile vet clinics

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources on Tuesday signed an agreement with Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) to finance the setting up of four mobile veterinarian clinics and vet equipment.

The agreement provides curative and guidance services for livestock herders in the wilayats of Al Kamil Wal Wafi, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan and Jaalan Bani Bu Ali.

Ali Salim al Hashmi, Director of Agricultural Development Department at Al Kamil Wal Wafi, said that the agreement comes within the context of existing cooperation between the public and private sectors in supporting various projects of the livestock sector.

Al Hashmi pointed out that the clinics will contribute to extending preventive, curative and instructional services to livestock herders in different villages. They also help enhance the income of herders, develop the productivity of livestock and improve its health and safety.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ahmed Nassir al Bakri, Agriculture Under-Secretary and Said Talib al Maawali, Board member of OMIFCO. –ONA