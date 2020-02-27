Agriculture Minister receives message from Syria

MUSCAT: Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, on Thursday received a written message from Ahmed Fatih al Qadri, Syrian Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, dealing with the agenda of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s 35th session scheduled to be hosted by the Sultanate from March 2 to 4, with the participation of 30 countries.

The message was delivered to Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, when he received here on Thursday Bassam Saifaddin al Khateeb, Ambassador of Syria to the Sultanate.

The conference seeks to rally efforts to address aggravating challenges posed to the region in terms of food security and water scarcity, among others. It raises issues of priority to the region, particularly in the sectors of agriculture and fisheries, as well as the exchange of views on options to establish sustainable food security systems and achieve sustainable development goals. — ONA

