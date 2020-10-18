Main 

Agriculture, Fisheries, Water Resources Minister receives Qatari, Netherlands ambassadors

Muscat: Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources received in his office on Sunday Jassim bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate.

The meeting discussed a number of matters of common concern. The two sides exchanged viewpoints on aspects of cooperation between the Sultanate and the State of Qatar in fields of agriculture, fisheries and water resources, as well as means of enhancing relations and joint cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources also received in his office on Sunday Laetitia van Asch, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Sultanate to discuss current and future developments in agriculture and water sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of common concern and exchanged viewpoints on cooperation aspects between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of the Netherlands in agriculture and water resources fields, besides discussing means of promoting relations and joint cooperation between the two countries. –ONA

