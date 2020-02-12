Main 

Agriculture, Fisheries minister inspects Al Tawoos Farm in Barka

Barka: Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, on Wednesday visited Al Tawoos Farm in the Wilayat of Barka.

During the visit, the minister took a tour around the various sections of the farm and viewed the modern technologies and agricultural systems applied in the farm. He also inspected the vegetables collection and packaging centre which utilizes the highest food processing methods and is wholly run by national workers.

