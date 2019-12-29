Agricultural survey kicks off

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, with funding from the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, is carrying out a sample survey to measure the areas planted with vegetables, field crops and fodder. The survey is one of the agricultural statistical surveys within the project to update and improve the quality of agricultural statistical data. The survey process is carried out by a number of teams distributed across the governorates using metric wheel measuring devices in addition to introducing modern laser devices in measuring areas. The project includes establishing a geographic information system, creating an agricultural database and making it available to employees and other researchers in this field. — ONA

