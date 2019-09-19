Agricultural cooperation meet calls for food security

MUSCAT: The Sultanate on Thursday hosted the 29th Ministerial Meeting of the GCC Agricultural Cooperation Committee at the GCC Advisory Board.

Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, in his speech said that everyone is aware of the efforts exerted by the Agricultural Cooperation Committee through its technical, agricultural, animal and fishery committees.

He added that these efforts resulted in the development of joint laws, regulations and legislation, the implementation of research and studies and the consolidation of positions in national, regional and international conferences over the past 29 years, which contributed to the development of the agricultural and fisheries sectors in the GCC states.

Khalifa bin Said al Abri, GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs, in his speech on behalf of the GCC Secretary-General, said, “Food security is a very important challenge in the world today. It is the responsibility of the GCC countries to find appropriate solutions.

The GCC countries have taken great steps in the field of agricultural cooperation and are producing many agricultural crops, animal products and fisheries not only to provide food but also to ensure its safety and suitability for human consumption for public health, in light of the increasing risks and diseases transmitted by water and food’’.

It is worth mentioning that the Agricultural Cooperation Committee aims to unify the policies, regulations and laws of the member countries and the approval of joint projects in the field of agriculture and fisheries.

— ONA