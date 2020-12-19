Agreement to upgrade government services in Oman

MUSCAT: The Tax Authority has signed an agreement with Oman Centre for Governance and Sustainability (OCGS), a first-of-its-kind initiative that aims to implement the Royal directives of His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik in line with the Oman Vision 2040 to improve government services and enhance institutional performance. The agreement also targets to lay the foundation for the organization and improvement of the Tax Authority work climate.

The agreement will boost the efficiency of the Tax Authority and its relationship with the Ministry of Finance and the other government entities particularly the Ministry of Economy, the Council of Oman as well as the other parties involved with the Tax Authority and subject to tax.

The OCGS will design a charter for governance that befits the Tax Authority’s organizational administrative make-up and serves its objectives and operations and realizes its goals as well as laying down a code of ethics and professional conduct for the Authority. According to the agreement, OCGS will devise non-conflict of interest policies and identify means of communication with the parties involved with the Authority with a view of obtaining information and making them available to everyone as well as laying down a framework for auditing and reporting quality and risk-management.

The Tax Authority is considered as one of the economic institutions that seek to build a robust and competitive economy in the Sultanate through the enforcement of the tax laws and the related conventions.

OCGS is concerned with disseminating governance and sustainability principles in all institutions of various legal forms.

Commenting on the agreement, Saud bin Nasser al Shukaili, Chairman of the Tax Authority, said the agreement stems from the Authority’s keenness on the implementation of Oman Vision 2040 which marks the actual stepping stone for governance and institutional performance that targets to uplift the efficiency of the government authorities and boost coordination between them to achieve the objectives of economic diversification and fiscal sustainability. He added that the enforcement of governance principles that are based on enhancing transparency, particularly with the parties associated with the Tax Authority, will contribute to enhancing confidence in the Authority which will reflect positively on the volume of tax revenues and the realization of a sustainable and diversified economy.

Sayyid Hamid bin Sultan al Busaidy, Executive Director, OCGS, explained that the Tax Authority is the first institution to devise a charter of governance following the restructuring of the state administrative apparatus which will encourage other institutions to follow suit. He added that OCGS believes in the importance of governance trends in the government entities and that OCGS will communicate with the other institutions to spread awareness about the importance of governance.

Al Busaidy added that OCGS depends on a set of laws, legislations and decisions that seek to attain excellence in the institutional performance by selecting appropriate and effective methods for realizing the major plans and goals set by these institutions. — ONA