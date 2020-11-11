Agreement signed to to facilitate 5G, IoT in Oman

Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Finance, in partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has signed an agreement to establish a Center of Excellence for Advanced Telecommunications Technology and IoT (CoE) to facilitate 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) in Oman.

The Ministry of Finance also signed cooperation programmes with the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation and Omantel to establish the Center and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology to execute consultation strategic study.

The agreements were signed by Dr Dhafir bin Awadh al Shanfari, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, HE Dr Saif bin Abdullah al Haddabi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, HE Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaidani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Baha al lawati, vice president enterprise of Omantel, and Dr Abdullah bin Darwish al Balushi, President of Ericsson Oman.

The Center of Excellence in Communication Technologies project is one of the components of Oman Tawazun (Offset) Program, which is one of the economic tools used in more than 100 countries around the world with the aim of diversifying the country’s economy by investing in projects and programs that serve the country’s strategic objectives.