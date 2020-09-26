Agreement signed to support research and innovation

MUSCAT, SEPT 26 – The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation signed a cooperation programme with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) to boost cooperation between the Ministry and Madayn in various fields that serve education, scientific research and innovation. The agreement, part of efforts to foster a robust partnership and integration between various bodies, was signed by Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, and Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn.

The cooperation programme aims at developing joint plans to link the outputs of higher education institutions with the investing companies in the industrial cities of Madayn. This shall strengthen integration between the current and future development plans of the industrial cities and the fields of higher education, scientific research and innovation.

The cooperation programme will also play a role in developing the curricula of higher education institutions regarding the various specialisations that are linked with the industrial needs of the sector and the companies in the industrial cities. As per the agreement, Madayn will provide training opportunities at the industrial cities for the undergraduates, and vocational colleges’ students.

The cooperation programme also aspires to enhance the exchange of consultations and expertise to support the development of scientific research and innovation in the industrial fields, and adopt the results and outputs of innovative and viable research and project ideas and transform them into investment projects and opportunities according to mechanisms agreed upon by the related parties.

Additionally, the programme will encourage the investing companies in the industrial cities to offer scholarships for higher education studies, in order to meet the employment requirements in the companies, sectors and industrial cities that fall under the umbrella of Madayn. Moreover, an electronic interactive platform will be formed with the participation of the relevant parties to exchange data and information related to the implementation of this programme.

