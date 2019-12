Muscat: Quriyat Development Company (QDC) has signed an agreement with the main contractor to start the first package of Phase 1 of the ITC project in Quriyat at an estimated cost of RO 5 million, which will include a 4-star hotel, a commercial boulevard, and beach facilities.

The project has been divided into three main components – tourism, residential and entertainment.

The tourism facilities will include the construction of three hotels (3, 4 and 5 stars, respectively,) offering 750 rooms, in addition to a 9-hole golf course.

The residential component will include the construction of more than 3000 freehold residential units for both citizens and foreigners, while the entertainment component will include a water park, Boulevard restaurants, and cafes, in addition to a number of cinemas, and an integrated health club.

The project also includes developing a floating berth to receive maritime transport vessels, including ferry service from Muscat and other ports.