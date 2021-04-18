Agreement signed to develop Omani products for Dubai Expo

The Commissioner-General of the Sultanate at Expo 2020 in Dubai has signed a number of agreements with public and private sector institutions to work on the frankincense project initiative and develop Omani products for the global market.

A total of 18 institutions will work on a project in cooperation and coordination with the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada), Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), and Taiseer platform.

The Oman Trading Platform (Taiseer) will implement a project that will help develop and qualify Omani products for the world markets at (Expo 2020 Dubai) under the supervision of the Commissioner-General in cooperation with the Oman Investment Authority and other relevant government agencies.

Mohsen bin Khamis al Balushi of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, “The project is part of the continuous efforts through which we seek to maximize the economic gains from the Sultanate’s participation in Expo 2020, the most important of which is the tourist flow to the Sultanate, and the visibility of the Sultanate as an investment destination.”