Agreement signed for RO 17 million industrial cluster in Khazaen

MUSCAT, APRIL 11 – An agreement was signed on Sunday for the establishment of an industrial cluster at Khazaen Economic City with an investment totalling around RO 17 million. Eng Salem bin Sulaiman al Dhuhli, CEO of Khazaen Economic City, signed the lease agreement with Ibtisam bint Khamis al Jashmiyah, Executive Partner of Seventy Group, an Omani business house with a presence in construction, marketing, modern technology, tourism and food security. Khazaen will allocate around 100,000 square metres of land for the establishment of a cluster of projects for the manufacture and assembly of, among other things, greenhouse products, smart home equipment, solar panels, fish food, and crucially, an eco-friendly electric vehicle assembly plant as well.