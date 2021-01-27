Agreement inked for new ceramic tile unit at Sohar Freezone

Sohar Port and Freezone signed an agreement with Eagle Ceramics FZC for the establishment of a ceramic tiles manufacturing unit at Sohar Freezone. The signing took place under the auspices of Eng Ahmed Hassan Alawi al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ). Omar Mahmood al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone and Deputy CEO of Sohar Port signed the pact with Manoj Valamji Panchotiya, partner at Eagle Ceramics FZC LLC.

The new facility will be established on a 20,000 sq metre site within the free zone with a capital investment of $1.2 million. The finished products from the facility will be exported to markets in the GCC.

Omar Mahmood al Mahrizi stated, “We believe that the introduction of the new ceramic manufacturing unit will enhance the offerings of the Freezone, especially with regard to ceramic products. Apart from generating value-added services, the project is in line with our overall objective to increase the attractiveness of Sohar Freezone to regional and global investors.This, in turn, will allow us to boost our contribution to the GDP of the Sultanate and further the development of the logistics sector, alongside the creation of several job opportunities in the long-run.”

Related