After tough 2020, Iraq eyes more economic pain ahead

BAGHDAD: A year of economic agony for pandemic-hit and oil-reliant Iraq is drawing to a close, but a draft 2021 budget involving a hefty currency devaluation could bring more pain for citizens.

Officials who prepared the document said their goal was to aim for “survival” solutions after an unprecedented fiscal crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse in the price of oil.

Iraq, which relies on oil sales to finance 90 per cent of its budget, projects that its economy has shrunk by 11 per cent this year, while poverty doubles to 40 per cent of the country’s 40 million residents.

A slew of measures included in the 2021 budget draft, to be discussed at an extraordinary weekend cabinet session, is an attempt to offer a remedy.

The toughest decision at play is an official devaluation of the Iraqi dinar from 1,182 to the US dollar to 1,450, the first such re-calculation in a half-decade.

“We are trying to reduce pressure on the public sector wage bill, which is our single biggest expenditure,” an Iraqi official said as the budget was being prepared.

He explained that authorities can make inroads into the deficit — projected by the IMF at 20 per cent of GDP for 2020 — if they continue paying state employees in dinar, while the government rakes in dollars from oil sales.

“We can spread that money further,” he said.

The government is Iraq’s biggest employer with around four million public sector workers, plus three million pensioners and one million people on welfare.

News of the devaluation has enraged public sector workers, in a country that lacks a developed manufacturing sector and is heavily reliant on imported goods.

“Our salaries will be worthless,” complained Mohammad, a doctor at a COVID-19 ward in Baghdad.

State employees already saw their October and November salaries significantly delayed, straining their purchasing power — and their patience.

“I’m nervously watching the rate go up, and I’m angry at the government,” Mohammad said.

Over the last week, the unofficial rate at exchange houses across the country had edged up, with the dinar trading at 1,300 against the dollar from around 1,240.

During a global recession, when other countries are trying to encourage more spending, a devaluation of the dinar could do more harm than good, said economic expert Ali al Mawlawi.

“Yes, the government is desperate and has no other options. But my worry is that it will hit poor people the hardest by knocking their purchasing power down,” he said.

Iraqi officials hinted there could even be another dramatic devaluation next year with the dinar reaching 1,600 against the dollar, following pressure by the International Monetary Fund.

Adding to the pain, mid-level and senior public servants will take home fewer dinars next year than they did this year, as their salaries will be subject to a new income tax set at 15 per cent. — AFP

