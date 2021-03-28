AFP releases documentary titled “Message of Peace from Oman”

Muscat: Agence France-Presse (AFP) has broadcast a documentary film titled “Message of Peace from Oman”.

The film features the history and culture of Oman and examples of coexistence of Omani people with other nations of the world. It indicates that the Sultanate has been able to present a universal model of dialogue and coexistence between religious sects and rejection of all forms of violence and extremism.

The documentary, released yesterday, lays emphasis on the Sultanate’s international “Message of Islam” that toured 135 cities around the world and familiarized people with the deep-rooted Islamic concepts of tolerance, coexistence and understanding.

The documentary hosts four main speakers, who are Dr Mohammed Said al Maamari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, retired ambassador Dr Richard J Schmierer, Head of the Middle East Studies Centre based in Washington, Prof Suzanne Stetkevych, Chair of Arab and Islamic Studies Department at Georgetown University in Washington DC, and Dr Michael Harrower, Associate Professor of Archaeology, Department of Near Eastern Studies, University of Maryland.

The specialists, who undertook the programme, strive to highlight the role of the Sultanate in spreading the culture of dialogue and rapprochement among countries of the world. They seek to provide an ongoing message that broadcasts information to news agencies and international television channels. Their work underscores Oman’s contribution to human civilisation by advocating peace and respect for human beings, their culture and beliefs in all times and places.

The landmark exposition themed “Message of Peace from Oman” imparts these values to world peoples and it has been well received in international milieus, which is testimony to the success of Omani diplomacy and the country’s benign efforts in the global arena.

Through its wide network of participants, the exposition established a broad database, thanks to active coordination among various international organisations, including the UNESCO and many centres interested in religious studies, the values of moderation and the call for peace and coexistence among people belonging to different cultures and religions. –ONA