Afghans vote in tight presidential polls

KABUL: Afghans voted in presidential elections amid tight security on Saturday, as Taliban insurgents determined to disrupt the process unleashed a string of attacks on polling centres across the country that killed at least five people.

The first-round vote marked the culmination of a bloody election campaign that despite a large field of candidates is seen as a close race between President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, the country’s chief executive.

Authorities placed Kabul under partial lockdown, flooding streets with troops and banning trucks from entering the city in an effort to stop would-be bombers targeting residents as they cast their votes.

The Taliban, who carried out multiple bombings during the two-month election season, claimed to have conducted hundreds of attacks against Afghanistan’s “fake elections”.

Officials said five security officials had been killed and 37 civilians wounded.

Related