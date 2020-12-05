Afghan reconciliation council meets to seek political consensus

KABUL: The Afghan National Reconciliation Council on Saturday launched its first-ever general assembly of the leadership committee in a bid to gather a much-needed political consensus for the fragile peace process.

The head of the council, Abdullah Abdullah, said the launching of the assembly was an important step in gathering political support for the process, and the advice of the members of committee — who are top Afghan political leaders — were highly desired as part of the process.

“We must not have a profit-seeking vision to the peace process. In war, no one will benefit’’, Abdullah said in the meeting, while thanking the Taliban for agreeing to take part in talks.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the first phase of the talks though was tough, but completed, and the process was now in its second phase.

“The process now needs continued advice, and we should agree on what steps to take further’’, Ghani added. Prominent political leaders attending the meeting have all announced their support for the process.

Among other responsibilities, the committee was charged with leading the 21-member, Doha-based Afghan negotiating team in the face-to-face talks with the Taliban.

Prior to the meeting, a spokesman for Abdullah, Mujib Rahimi, said that the committee would provide a stable political backup for the Afghan negotiating team.

The talks are part of an agreement reached between the militants and the United States in February in an effort to end nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan and open the way for the withdrawal of all international forces from the country. — dpa

Related