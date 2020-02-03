AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020 postponed

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed the AFC Futsal Championship which was scheduled for Turkmenistan between February 23 and March 9, 2020 over concerns of Coronavirus situation.

“This move was taken because of concerns about the current Coronavirus and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating teams and stakeholders. The AFC will continue to monitor the impact of the virus and new competition dates will be announced when the situation stabilises,” an AFC statement said.

Oman are taking part in the continental championship.