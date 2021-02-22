Afan brace spurs Ahli Sidab

Muscat, Feb 22 –

Yusuf Afan’s brace powered 11-time champions Ahli Sidab to a crushing 4-0 victory over Nizwa in their HM Cup hockey championship Group A final round match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Monday.

It was an utterly dominant performance from Ahli Sidab who controlled the game throughout the 60 minutes of the match. Afan gave Ahli Sidab the early impetus with a field goal in the 11th minute.

Nizwa kept things tight with some resolute defending to deny Sidab in the second and third periods.

However, Afan again arrived at the party for Sidab with his second goal in the 47th minute that made it 2-0 for Ahli Sidab.

Thereafter, Nizwa were at the receiving end of an Ahli Sidab onslaught as Aseel al Muaini struck another goal in the 57th minute. Hamed al Fazari then converted a penalty corner in the 58th minute to wrap up an overwhelming 4-0 victory for Ahli Sidab.

Information Minister to preside over final

Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information will preside over the final of the HM Cup on Monday, March 1, in the presence of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth.

The 50th edition of the event is being held with the participation of 14 clubs, namely Al Nasr, Al Salam, Sohar, Seeb, Muscat, Salalah, Majees, Al Ittihad, Ahli Sidab, Qurayat, Al Bashayer, Nizwa, Bausher and Dhofar.

Among the 14 teams, eight teams — Ahli Sidab, Sohar, Nizwa, Majees, Al Nasr, Bausher, Dhofar and Seeb — have already qualified for the final round stage.

Haridev Pushparaj