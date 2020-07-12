AER stops distribution of new electricity metres

Muscat: The Authority for Electricity Regulation (AER) has directed a company to stop asking subscribers to install the new metres boxes, for its failure to follow the procedures and safety standards and specifications.

In a statement, AER said it reviewed the issue with the concerned company and decided that there is no need for the subscribers to install new electricity metres that do not comply with the Omani safety standards and electrical specifications.

AER said it agreed with the company’s opinion of the reasons that prompted it to change the specifications of the electricity metre boxes, which include tightening the safety standards by checking on the use of counterfeit materials.

Such measures are a must to protect subscribers from the risks associated with metre boxes, including the issue of tampering with them.

The authority stressed the necessity for companies to follow the procedures in place with regard to approving new electrical materials or changing specifications or designs of existing materials.

AER has urged upon companies manufacturing and supplying electrical materials to have their products approved by the Review Board.