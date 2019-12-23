Advisory for Omani students in New South Wales

Muscat: Oman’s Consulate General in Australia has urged students seeking scholarships to study in the state of New South Wales to exercise caution and stay away from all areas affected by forest fires, as well as to stay away from areas at risk of fires.

Students should follow all instructions issued by the local authorities, he said.

The Consulate General also requested students to communicate with officials of the Consulate General in emergency cases, through the following channels: Office number 0398204096; Mobile number 0423509018; WhatsApp: 0474271114 and Email: c.general@oman.org.au.