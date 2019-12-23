Main 

Advisory for Omani students in New South Wales

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Oman’s Consulate General in Australia has urged students seeking scholarships to study in the state of New South Wales to exercise caution and stay away from all areas affected by forest fires, as well as to stay away from areas at risk of fires.

Students should follow all instructions issued by the local authorities, he said.

The Consulate General also requested students to communicate with officials of the Consulate General in emergency cases, through the following channels: Office number  0398204096; Mobile number 0423509018; WhatsApp: 0474271114 and Email: c.general@oman.org.au.

 

