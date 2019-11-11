Advantages of healthy diet highlighted

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health represented by the Royal Hospital organised a workshop on the advantages linked to healthy diet on Monday. During the workshop, prominent experts discussed the advantages of a healthy diet in the prevention of cancer, diabetes and heart diseases, thus providing a platform to raise awareness about nutrition as a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, MoH’s Adviser for Health Affairs, in the presence of the Ambassador of Italy Federica Favi, and the Director General of the Royal Hospital Dr Qasem al Salmi, as well a number of medical personnel.

