Advanced Cybersecurity Academy and Thales host symposium

The Advanced Cybersecurity Academy (ACA) and Thales hosted a symposium under the theme ‘Making Cybersecurity Sovereignty a Reality’. Inaugurated by Dr Dhafir bin Awadh al Shanfari, CEO — Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership (PAPP), the Symposium was attended by 70 high level delegates from national critical infrastructures.

Centred around the imperative for cybersecurity sovereignty, the symposium focused on how public and private organisations can take an active part in securing the national cyberspace to better protect citizens, infrastructures, and business activities.

During the symposium, Pierre Jeanne, Vice President of Thales for Cybersecurity Technologies and Solutions, provided an expert insight on global Cybersecurity, from key threats to hands-on cyber resilience programs. Cyril Autant, Cybersecurity director of Thales discussed the role of cybersecurity in digital transformation, and Paul Theron, Director Cyb’Air research chair of Thales will take the audience through an action plan for cyber sovereignty and cyber resilience.

This Symposium follows the announcement in 2019 of Thales’ partnership with PAPP to deliver advanced Cyber Range solutions and training at the country’s Advanced Cybersecurity Academy (ACA). The Advanced Cybersecurity Academy (ACA) was initiated as a Tawazun Oman Project agreement between Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership (PAPP) and Thales last year to deliver advanced Cyber Range solutions and training.

