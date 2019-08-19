Adopted children to have equal rights

Muscat: An adopted child shall enjoy the same rights that a child has in his or her natural family. This is stated in the new executive regulations — which are added to the existing Child Protection Law

issued by Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, on Sunday.

“Adopted children shall have the right to receive privileges and facilities granted to their peers in natural families and all other rights in a manner not inconsistent with the provisions of Islamic Law,” states the law.

According to the regulations, the authorities can cancel the custody of a child by its foster family, in addition to other offences, if it is subjected to violence, exploitation or abuse. “If the family submits a reasonable request after obtaining the approval from the competent authority, the custody can be terminated,” says the new regulation. The law also prohibits employing children who

have not attained the age of 15 years. “The child may only be employed in agricultural, fishing, industrial, handicraft and administrative works, provided that he works within the same family, which includes father, mother, grandfather, grandmother and siblings,” clarifies the law.

In the event of employment of the child, the employer shall conduct periodical medical examinations. The new regulations also define how children should be treated in hospitals, nurseries, foster or normal homes. Public and private educational institutions must maintain a health record for each child and provide medical aid to them through a qualified nurse.

“The institutions should be committed to implement school health programmes approved by the Ministry of Health and provide safety and security for children,” the law says.