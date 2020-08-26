Adopt steps to lower COVID-19 spread

It is confusion rather than anguish on the faces of parents and teachers when there is talk about the reopening of schools. Even students who are mature enough to understand the current situation are in a mixed-up state as to what they will do if the schools open or don’t.

In Oman, it has been declared that the school year for all students will begin on November 1 with a blend of traditional classes with e-learning in accordance with the basic terms and regulations to be set by the Education Ministry.

This means students will attend some classes at their respective schools, while other lessons will be taught online. And this gives parents no choice between distance learning and sending their kids to schools. Children will have to attend classes in person.

Although blended learning, a term given to the educational practice of combining digital learning tools with more traditional classroom face to face teaching, when used effectively, it can boost engagement from students and can result in better learning outcomes.

Undoubtedly, physical presence gives students access to engage in a combined learning environment that provides deep and meaningful relationships between both educators and learners. Also children learn, love, and thrive best when interacting with others.

Studies have revealed that children develop strong language skills when they engage in conversations with other people. Similarly, interactions with their peers, and adults help them literally mold areas of the brain that support social bonding, language, and the seeds of literacy.

Now, returning to school, in my opinion, is important for the healthy development and well-being of children. Our children have already lost academic and social readiness ever since the coronavirus attacked the world.

But fear among parents in the pandemic period is quite natural, and it increases manifold, especially when it comes to children in the tender age group.

Data from around the world are also contradictory about the safety of children and their physical presence in schools in COVID-19 situation.

A survey by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control found that the reopening of schools from mid-May onwards in several European countries has so far not been associated with a significant increase in community transmission.

While South Korea, Denmark and Germany have had fairly safe results and they provide a good model for how schools can impart face-to-face teaching during the pandemic, reports from countries including Israel and Chile suggest that school reopening created a spike in cases.

So it remains unclear what factors drive these differences. So while reopening, we should not forget to pursue the safety guidelines to keep students, teachers and other supporting staff in the schools.

While implementing all those preventive measures strictly in the schools, the authorities should emphasize on giving reasonable distancing between children. This means the number of students in each class. And all the more, parents and caretakers should not be allowed to gather at school entrances and exits. Finally, a check on the mode of their transport.

If we go back to schools the way they used to be, then we are going to be in trouble. There’s no such thing as zero risk, but certain practices can lower the risk of COVID-19 infection and keep kids, teachers and families safer.