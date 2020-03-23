TRA offers additional frequencies to telecom operators

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) on Monday has announced a temporary allocation of additional frequencies to be used by telecom companies for free.

TRA urged telecom companies to provide incentivized offers to enable the subscribers to make the most of telecom services during this exceptional period.

The move is also aimed to streamline remote work for various sectors without affecting network performance.

The decision was taken at the TRA’s extraordinary meeting held on Monday to discuss the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted operation of telecom networks in the wake of an increased load and in line with the government’s decision to allow the use of applications through the internet protocol.