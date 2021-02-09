Adam to host Al Bashayer Annual Camel Festival

Adam: The 4th round of Al Bashayer Arabian Camel Festival will be held in the Wilayat of Adam, Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, from February 15 to 20. A wide base of camel owners from the Sultanate and other GCC countries will take part in the annual event.

HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, said, “Al Bashayer Festival is a sports event that represents a variety of sporting, social and economic values. We are keen on organizing the festival on an annual basis at Al Bashayer racecourse, which emerges this year in its new outlook after the completion of expansion works qualifying it to better host all sorts of activities.”

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), HH Sayyid Asaad underscored the Royal support accorded by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to Al Bashayer festival. He noted that the event serves as an important source of livelihood to camel owners, coaches and slimming specialists. “This popular interest maintains the trend of this heritage and helps it survive from generation to generation,” he added.

HH Sayyid Asaad described Al Bashayer Festival as a “gathering of love and fraternity between camel owners in the Sultanate and their GCC counterparts”. He said he expects to see a large turnout of competitors vying to grab top titles, after preparing in advance through the work of camel slimmers and coaches.

HH Sayyid Asaad referred to other segments of society which, he said, earn big from the festival by marketing their products and supplies sold to camel owners and cameleers.

The department tasked with Al Bashayer camel racecourse has utilized all capabilities and overcame different challenges towards for portraying the festival in the most ideal outlook that meets the expectations of all, while at the same time applying all necessary health measures endorsed by the authorities concerned. –ONA