Adam gifts residents with Ayn Namah — a sulphur water spring you have to visit soon

STAFF REPORTER

Located about 40km from the centre of the wilayat, Ayn Namah in Adam in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah is one of the amazing gifts of nature with a sulphur water spring that flows all throughout the year.

Tourists choose this destination for more relaxation as the place is covered with large desert trees, soft sand and picturesque natural scenes. The springs natural clear water flowing quietly from the source is the cherry on top.

Salem al Busaidy, a member of the Omani Environmental Support Group, said that Ayn Namah is a year-round flowing sulphur spring that is now starting to establish itself as a tourist destination as more and more people from Adam and outside the governorate discovering its unique beauty.

Al Busaidy said what makes it very attractive is that it is an oasis in the middle of the desert and is also a destination for many wild animals and birds.

As people also believe that spring water is therapeutic, it makes many people yearn even more to visit the area.

With its growing popularity, Al Busaidy said that their group are finding ways to implement sustainable tourism. One of their efforts, he shared, included the Omani Environmental Support Group submitting a request in 2011 to participate in Volvo Eco-Global Adventures, an annual competition organised by Volvo Cars in the Kingdom of Sweden in cooperation with the United Nation’s Environmental Program.

Al Busaidy said that the participation was named after Wadi Halfin and Ayn Namah to help protect them from environmental pollution.

Al Busaidy explained that the competition’s goal was to showcase wonderful places as tourism destinations but not only that, it hopes to raise awareness about environmental protection and encourage students from all across the country to find effective solutions to issues like climate change, global warming and pollution.

Their project proposal was ranked fourth in the world.

Today, Al Busaidy and his team are intensifying hygiene and awareness campaigns in cooperation with a number of relevant authorities, so that the place remains as it is throughout the year.

Al Busaidy said that as of now, some services, such as paved road is still lacking. To get to the spring, one has to drive for about 8km on an unpaved road, an inconvenience that can be resolved by dedicating improvements to the area.