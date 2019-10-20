Activities of GCC Days to begin today

MUSCAT: GCC Days will kick off on Monday and will run until October 23. The event will take place in some governorates, including Muscat.

The Sultanate’s hosting of these events comes as it presides over the current session of the GCC Supreme Council. These days came as part of the decision taken at the 35th session of the GCC Supreme Council held in 2014 to acquaint the Gulf citizens with the GCC achievements in various spheres.

The GCC Days include a range of events on the Council’s progress and achievements in the economic, cultural, social, health and environmental affairs. A workshop entitled “A Comprehensive View of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the GCC” will be held to highlight the advantages, rights, regulations and laws of persons with disabilities and their compatibility with international conventions in this category. It also includes the exhibition on “Conservation of Nature as a Foundation for Sustainable Development” and will introduce the Convention on Wildlife Conservation and Habitat in the GCC States.

The GCC Days showcase the common Gulf work and its achievements through education by entertainment in an effort to highlight the achievements made in the human and environment sector through the participation of student companies. — ONA

Related