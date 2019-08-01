Activities of Al Dakhiliyah schools reviewed

The Local Committee for the Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development in the School Environment at the Directorate of Education in Al Dakhiliyah discussed the activities of the schools nominated for the second phase of the award and provide technical support to them before the start of the evaluation for the award at the beginning of the new academic year.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Aflah al Kindi, Director-General of the Directorate of Education in Al Dakhiliyah and Chairman of the Committee. A number of members attended the meeting.

The Director-General thanked the schools which participated in the award during the last academic year and praised the efforts of the 15 schools nominated for the award, which exerted efforts in order to activate the contents and objectives of the award.

Al Kindi also thanked the members of the local committee for their follow-up of school activities, which contributed to the wide participation of the schools from the governorate during the first edition of the award last year.

He pointed out the importance of following up on the candidate schools in order to overcome obstacles they may face before the start of the central evaluation process. Moreover, provide technical and administrative support to them to show their projects in well way.

Khalid bin Saif al Subaihi, coordinator of the local committee of the award, reviewed a number of subjects, pointing out the importance of follow-up of the candidate schools during the coming period. He also mentioned the schools held activities during the summer period that enhance the participation in the award in order to reach the objectives to the largest segment of the community.

He said that the schools are continuing their plan to participate the community in the projects proposed to instil the concepts of volunteering for students and the local community.

Through the implementation of social and volunteer projects to serve the issues of society and the school environment.

Also to activate the role of the school in serving the environment by implementing educational projects and initiatives.

Also the promotion of community partnership between schools and other sectors and encourage competition both at the governorate levels.

At the end of the last academic year, the Directorate of Education in Al Dakhiliyah had nominated 15 projects for the central competition.

