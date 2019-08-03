Activist Greta Thunberg sets off for global climate events

Copenhagen: Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist who inspired the global youth climate movement Fridays for Future, left her home country of Sweden on Saturday morning to travel to Switzerland, the US and Chile.

“On the morning train to New York and Santiago de Chile,” Thunberg posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, along with a picture of her standing next to a train in Sweden.

Before she crosses the Atlantic on the Malizia II racing yacht, Thunberg will first travel to Lausanne in Switzerland to meet with young climate activists from dozens of countries at a Fridays for Future summit.

After the week-long summit, she is set to travel to Great Britain, where she will join German sailor Boris Herrmann and Pierre Casiraghiof Monaco aboard their emissions-free yacht.

In the US, she plans to attend the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23, on the sidelines of the UN’s annual General Assembly meeting, as well as climate protests planned for September 20 and 27.

In Chile, she will be joining the annual UN climate change conference in December. In between the two events she plans to visit Canada and Mexico.

According to sources close to Thunberg, she will be accompanied by her father and a film-maker. The trip across the Atlantic is said to take about two weeks. The exact start date is still unclear, as it will depend on the weather. — dpa

Related