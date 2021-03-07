Action taken for selling soft drinks in ‘offensive’ bottles

Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority in Buraimi has taken action against a coffee shop in the governorate after receiving several reports that it offered juices in milk bottles meant for children. Several people expressed their dissatisfaction on social media.

Article (21) of the Consumer Protection Law, which states, “The supplier shall respect religious values, customs, and traditions when providing the consumer with any commodity or receiving any service, as well as what is stated in the text of Article (26) of its executive regulations “It is prohibited to trade in goods that breached public morals.” CPA said.

CPA calls on business owners to take into account the customs and traditions of Omani society and stay away from everything that might prejudice them. It is worth noting that this action triggered a wave of widespread condemnation from the community for its contradiction with the customs and traditions of the authentic Omani society, after the circulation of pictures of it on social media, which required a swift move by the authority to prevent it and limit its spread.