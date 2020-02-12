ACT win B Division title, Bank Muscat in pole position to win C Division crown

MUSCAT: Madhur Bhatnagar’s superb 63 and impressive all-round show by Hafiz Irfan helped ACT to B Division title following an exciting 10-run victory against Basta CT in a battle of unbeaten teams here at the Muscat Municipality ground one in Amerat on Friday.

Sitting on top of the table, ACT ended the league campaign with 12 points from 6 matches followed closely by Basta at 10 from 6. LC Tech claimed third spot with 8 points.

Invited to bat first, ACT posted 167 on the board before being dismissed in the 26th over. Bhatnagar top-scored with a stylish half century while Irfan contributed a breezy 25. Mohammed Haris and Shamsudheen Shareef bowled well, taking three wickets each.

Facing a modest target, Basta lost their first game in the league this season, being bundled out for 157 in the 28th over. Abrar Javed was the only batsman to score more than 20 with a whirlwind 12-ball 35 that included 3 sixes and 4 fours. Hafiz Irfan claimed 3 for 37 while Puneet Mehta and Ilyas Afreedi took two wickets each.

Brief Scores (B Division): ACT 167 all out in 25.2 overs (Madhur Bhatnagar 63 – 9×4, Hafiz Irfan 25 – 5×4, Mohammed Haris 3-16, Shamsudheen Shareef 3-19, Nazish Mohammed 3-35) beat Basta CT 157 all out in 27.4 overs (Abrar Javed 35 – 4×4, 3×6, Hafiz Irfan 3-37, Puneet Mehta 2-22, Ilyas Afreedi 2-23) by 10 runs

Bank Muscat beat

Modern Muscat

Ashish Gupta’s 4 for 13 steered Bank Muscat to a vital 22-run victory against Modern Muscat, putting them in a pole position to claim the C Division crown with highest 12 points from 7 games.

NBO have 10 points from 7 matches after completing their league campaign but third-placed Zubair CT, which also have 10 points with a game in hand, can leapfrog to the top and claim the title if they score a comprehensive win over Modern Muscat that improves their net run-rate too to overtake Bank Muscat.

Bank Muscat failed to score an imposing total on the board but still made their 146 for 9 look formidable with brilliant bowling, dismissing Modern Muscat for only 124 in the 19th over. Gupta, who was the pick of the bowlers, received wonderful support from Zeeshan Tufail (3 for 22) and Abbas al Balushi (2 for 25). Sarmad Mehmood (36) and Nishant Bhavsar (26) top-scored for the bank team.

Brief scores (C Division): Bank Muscat 146 for 9 in 20 overs (Sarmad Mehmood 36 – 2×4, Nishant Bhavsar 26 – 3×4, Muthumurugan Muniyasamy 3-26, Satham Hussain 2-27) beat Modern Muscat 124 all out in 18.5 overs (Satham Hussain 61 – 6×4, Ashish Gupta 4-13, Zeeshan Tufail 3-22, Abbas al Balushi 2-25) by 22 runs.

C Division: OCT Al Hail 179 for 3 in 20 overs (Faris Said 41 – 8×4, Waleed Rahim 38 – 5×4, Chandra Mouli 2-34) beat Orient Travels 143 for 9 in 20 overs (Anil Anwar 35 – 4×4, 2×6, Ahmad Sameer 25 – 2×4, Suhaib al Balushi 5-11, Waleed Rahim 2-24) by 36 runs.

D Division: Khalsa United 198 for 4 in 20 overs (Muhammad Umar 90 – 10×4, Sushil Kadam 42 – 4×4, Vinod Kumar 1-16) thrashed NBO Muzn 111 all out in 16.2 overs (Touseef Butt 25 – 4×4, Umamaheswararao Bhairy 24 – 3×4, Harminder Singh 5-12, Irbaz Gawai 2-26) by 87 runs.

D Division: Douglas OHI 142 for 9 in 20 overs (Santosh Vishwakarma 41 – 5×4, Waman Jagannath 22 – 2×4, Santosh 2-15, Sujith Kumar 2-25) beat Oasis water 133 all out in 19 overs (Santosh 33 – 3×4, Aneermon Abdulrahman 28 – 5×4, Mohsin Alimamad 3-21, Abhishek Rai 3-21, Aragya 2-22, Imran Khan 2-31) by 9 runs.