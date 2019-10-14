Accor, Oman Air sign partnership for loyalty program members

Accor and Oman Air have announced a new partnership for members of their respective loyalty programs, Le Club AccorHotels and Sindbad, with a range of benefits to make their travel experiences richer and more rewarding.

This new partnership enables Le Club AccorHotels (LCAH)’ members to earn rewards points when flying with Oman Air by converting 1,500 Sindbad miles into 500 LCAH rewards points.

At the same time, it will enhance the experience of Le Club AccorHotels members as they will have the opportunity to redeem their rewards points into Sindbad miles to benefit from awards tickets and upgrades with Oman Air. Every 4,000 LCAH points equal to 1,500 Sindbad miles. Conversions are easy and fully digital with an efficient points management system.

This is an exciting partnership for frequent travelers who are members of both programs because it allows them to purchase stays and discounts for their next trip at more than 3,500 hotels ranging from luxury to economy in joint destinations. They can also benefit from premium experiences and exclusive themed packages curated by Accor, which include access to live music concerts, food festivals and sporting venues such as Paris Saint-Germain VIP box and tickets. These assets will be available through the new Accor rebranded loyalty program ALL – Accor Live Limitless to be launched in Q4 2019.

The partnership allows elevated reward value for Accor’s loyalty customers throughout a network of more than 50 destinations serviced by Oman Air, which is based in Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman, a fast-growing destination for business travelers and vacationers who enjoy a wide range of natural, cultural and historical experiences.

Paul Starrs, chief commercial officer at Oman Air, commented: “Our aim is to make Sindbad one of the most attractive and rewarding frequent flyer programs. The addition of AccorHotels and Le Club AccorHotels will further enhance benefits offered to our members by allowing them even more options to earn and redeem miles seamlessly for their stays at over 3,500 hotels worldwide.”

Mehdi Hemici, senior vice president. business development and partnerships at Accor, said, World-class carrier in the Middle East, Oman Air constantly builds upon its history of proven excellence with new destinations and services that improve global comfort and efficiency. By joining forces with its leading Sindbad frequent flyer program, we are proud to reward soon our most loyal guests with more unique and meaningful experiences. The radical transformation of Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program, embodied by the future brand ALL-Accor Live Limitless, will bring to life our “Augmented Hospitality” strategy and enable more possibilities in the day-to-day lives of our members.

Le Club AccorHotels is the biggest hotel loyalty programs in the world, excluding the U.S. With the recent integration of Raffles, Fairmont and Swissôtel properties into Le Club AccorHotels, there are more than 53 million members globally including 3 million in Middle East Africa.

Accor is an augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 4,900 hotels and residences across 110 countries.