Acclaimed Omani writer honoured

Mohamed al Harthi, an acclaimed traveller and writer who authored several books in his lifetime, has been conferred with a posthumous honour by the Embassy of Nepal.

A memento, plaque and citation were handed over to his daughter, Ibtihaj al Harthi, on the sidelines of an online felicitation conference attended by litterateurs from Oman and Nepal. Apart from authoring a number of literary works Al Harthi had written a travelogue in Arabic portraying the various tourist attractions in and around the Kathmandu Valley.

‘The Eternal Traveller’ was organised in order to pay tribute to Late Mohamed al Harthi and to provide a common platform to Nepali and Omani literati and nature lovers.

The webinar on the theme ‘Nepal- Oman Literature and Nature: Posthumous Recognition for Mohammed al Harthi’ was organised by the embassy in association with other related institutions.

In her opening remarks, Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal to Oman, highlighted the importance of literature and also explained the inter-relationship between nature and literature.

Dhakal presented a ‘Letter of Honour’ as a posthumous recognition to Ibtihaj al Harthi. She also launched the website dedicated to the ace writer.

Azhar al Harthi, Director of Oman Cultural Club, who was the guest of honour at the programme gave a brief note on Mohammed al Harthi.

Speaking at the programme, Mansi Agrawal highlighted the advantages of visiting Nepal with the help of her popular video. Similarly, Nawaraj Parajuli shared his experience of literary translation works and also tried to reflect upon the immortal contribution of late Al Harthi.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef