Acclaimed musician performing today

MUSCAT, NOV 28 – Stephen Devassya, a name in the world of music and his Solid Band will be performing for nearly 180 minutes regaling the Oman audience on Friday at the Al Falaj Hotel. Fusion Fest 2019, organised by Taal Events and Aflag Pharmacy, will also see ace singers like Harishanker and Sithara in their best with their popular numbers in limelight. Ramesh Pisharody, an actor par excellence, a director, and a stand up comedian, will be the programme presenter who vows to take the audience on a laughter journey through his presence on the stage.

Joining the team will be a galaxy of stars from both celluloid and miniscreen which is a sureshot to enthrall the audience, according to the organisers who announced the details of the event at the Red Tomato restaurant. Stephen Devassy, Ramesh Pisharody, Sithara, and Hari shanker, besides Thomas John, General Manager, Aflag pharmacy, Lucien Ghanem, COO, Biokosma trading LLC, Sabu Koshy, programme coordinator, and Shilin Poyyara, Taal events were also present at the press event.