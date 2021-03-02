Access to tourist sites gets limited

Muscat: While the pandemic continues, measures have been taken on gathering and spots that have been popular tourist sites. However, some of these sites are also residential areas and villages as in the case of Wakan.

Wakan attracts visitors in all seasons especially during this time of the year. An old picture of the poster on the Wakan Tourism Site board has been circulating on social media. The poster states in

implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee in charge of examining the mechanism for dealing with developments resulting from the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19),

it is strictly forbidden to enter Wakan village, except for its residents.

Tourism officials, however, pointed out that as of now it is all right to visit Wakan but not stay or camp there. “About two weeks ago there were too many visitors to Wakan and we had to control the number of people going up to Wakan as per the Supreme Committee decisions. As of now people can still go up to Wakan but if the crowd gets over the limit we will have to restrict entry again,” said Sultan Saif al Hinai, Tourism Promotion Department, Rustaq.

Wakan has always been a destination hard to resist especially during the period of apricot blossoms the season this year ended a few weeks back. The plants have already shed the flowers according to visitors who had just been to Wakan. The main cultivation in this popular village is apricot, grapes and fig.

Abdullah Rashdi, an ardent explorer of natural sites in Oman, said, “With beaches closed the next urge was to go out to natural springs of Oman. But when we reached Nakhal, patrol

officers told us that only residents are allowed in the water. It is understandable because of the overcrowding.”

Meanwhile, Major Mohammed al Hashami of Royal Oman Police clarified that camping is strictly not allowed while it is OK to visit places along with family members who live together. “Any group consisting of more than five members who are not related will be considered a gathering,” said Major al Hashami.

Masirah Island is popular with ornithologists, photographers and campers in general, but with lockdown on beaches the island destination is also narrowing down the option for nature enthusiasts. While one can go to Masirah, gathering and camping are not allowed. Camping in Rimal Al Sharqiya is also not permitted according to the tourism officials. After the Supreme Committee announcement on the closedown of commercial activities (8pm to 5am) from March 4 till March 20, heavy traffic was experienced in Muscat. When enquired about people’s movement Major al Hashami said while the commercial activities will be closed there can be movement.

Walking is allowed but not at the beaches. Camping is not allowed.