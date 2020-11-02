Accepting to move on…

The charm of going back to school, with mixed feelings of missing home after the long vacation is on a different level this time around as we are in a pandemic period.

The stay at home has been long because there have not been many places they could go to during all these days compared to the typical holidays. Travelling abroad with family has been out of options.

The young ones in the bus looked happy climbing on to the buses under supervision. They don’t seem to have the worries the adults carry during the pandemic. The blended learning has begun in Oman, and for some reason it was nice to see the confidence in the children. It seems we have been missing these pretty sights.

Just read about all the serious issues we are facing from economy to lifestyle and the author reflected that there are still some people who seemed to be happy as if nothing is wrong. It makes us wonder about the number of talks that are delivered to stay positive and now the question is about how to be when there are so many challenges.

The answer is simple — us worrying about the future is not going to provide us the solution to the problem but a positive mind can be a ground to bring about innovation. A worried mind can only come up with complaints. Nations have challenges but each individual can contribute to the positivity that needs to be nurtured.

We can think of innovative solutions to beat the current challenges and by doing so can contribute towards the factor called hope.

We have been used to certain standards and the very thought of it being shaken up makes us panic. Disappointments arise when expectations are not met. There is a shock to the system when we are not able to lead the usual lifestyle. And the mysteries that surround COVID-19 have made people restless too.

Once again we need to learn to stay positive not necessarily staying blind to reality or being ignorant but by actually accepting the reality. The minute we accept the reality we move towards solutions and cut out anxiety.

Being anxious was becoming a comfort zone until one day the renowned scholar of Oman, Shaikh Khalfan al Esry once told me no matter how difficult the situation is, just accept it. Try it as it is an amazing experience — because suddenly you are above the problem. It is then when I truly understood the concept of ‘Going with flow’. It was not about staying detached to what is going around but tackle it as it comes and be ready. It is not to say that you do not need to have Plan B in the option and a back up list but to enjoy the moment so we can smile too and not feel guilty about it. For sure time and history prove that change is the only constant factor and that means if we are going through challenging times if we work hard we can also enjoy the good times because for sure it must be around the corner.

Innovation is not a new tool, civilisations have been continuously evolving themselves and if they stayed still it is because they chose to as they wanted to give priority to nature.

Spend time with nature and you notice time moves slowly and there seems to be plenty of space for thoughts. Now occupy yourself with gadgets and you realise time flies and it leaves the mind cluttered. With modernisation we seemed to have overloaded the mind with images and information. Social media has its benefits of being a platform for self expression, but it also encourages one to be on their own with a one way conversation leaving the introverts far behind. So is the world just for the go-getters whom we see in the media? Not quite so, there are numerous others who have found their rhythm in life and in the universe.

They contribute to the community quietly — they are the teachers who nourish the future citizens of the world with values, knowledge and enhance the inner strength to face tomorrow no matter what hurdles it throws at you.

So let’s be brave to face the challenge and let us face it with a smile at the same time let us come up with solutions. Let us not be quick to judge for we might miss out on something important.

A smile has an impact on our mind leading up to our thoughts. So let us continue to smile.

Lakshmi Kothaneth

lakshmiobserver@gmail.com