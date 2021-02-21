ACCA students, supported by Bank Muscat, continue excellent performance

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat has announced that the Omani youth supported by the bank in completing the Chartered Certified Accountant course by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) are continuing to make good progress in their course.

Earlier the bank had joined hands with Petroleum Development Oman to provide scholarships for a number of Bachelor’s degree holders to complete this internationally-recognised accountancy course.

The ACCA course prepares entry and mid-level professionals to work in any aspect of finance or management.

The Omani youth in the programme have shown great enthusiasm and passion for their studies and in developing their skills, which will contribute to the better qualification and skills enhancement of human resources in the banking and financial sector in the Sultanate.

The participants supported by the bank have achieved remarkable results with many of them ranking among the highest globally and the GCC region. The group performance in all the examinations of ACCA subjects has surpassed global benchmarks.